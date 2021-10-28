Best of the Midwest

media release: Come see some of the best up and coming comics in the midwest!

Featuring your favorite local and regional comics, including:

Rich D'Amore, Craig Smith, Raegan Nimela, Skyler Higley, Samara Suomi, Charlie Kojis, Olivia Witt, Siyang Sun, Jake Snell, Matt Jordan & Esteban Touma

*Lineup is subject to change

Sitting with another party? Please note the FIRST & LAST name of the group's ticket purchaser in the "Customer Notes" section on the purchase page. We will do our best to accommodate special requests, combined seating is not guaranteed without this information.

*All shows are 18 and over. All sales are final. No refunds.