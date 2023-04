7:30 pm on 5/25 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 5/26-27, Comedy on State. $20-$5.

media release: Featuring a handpicked selection of both established and up-and-coming comics, the Best of the Midwest Comedy Showcase sheds a spotlight on some of the best in the local and regional comedy scene. Think the Mic on State on steroids! Lineup to be announced and is subject to change.