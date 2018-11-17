The Best of Wisconsin Farmers' Market

press release: Saturday ongoing farmers market: featuring: Vindicator Brand Grass Fed beef and their free-range, never frozen cuts of quality beef; Madt Honey and the local honey and beeswax cosmetics and products along with traditional Norwegian baked goods such as KrumkakeRosettes, Brownies, cakes and cookies; Jane’s hand rolled Norwegian potato Lefse, decorative gourds and seasonal vegetables; Alisa’s fresh yeast breads made from her own flours and grains ground by hand. EIO Farms and their seasonal vegetables such as squash, German potatos,sweet onions, fresh eggs, and 6 varieties of cucumber pickles, pickled asperigas, Dilly Beans ,fresh groun d horseradish; apples and cider; Farmer John’s squeaky fresh cheese curds; Wildlife Preserves with over 70 varieties of jams and jellies, heirloom popcorn, wild rice and rice blends, spice blends including their famous barbecue rub and maple syrup; Free Spirit Beadworks featuring hand made Native American inspired beaded jewelry.

9 am to 2 pm every Saturday through December 22, McFarland Municipal center 51915 Milwaukee St. in McFarland

Contact: David Woodcock market manager, or email at mcstorefms@gmail.com