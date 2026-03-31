Best Practice Band

media release: Winners of Madison Magazine's Best of Madison Award, Best Practice loves to play music that makes people want to smile and shout, "Yeah! I 'love' this song!" Join us for a night to remember!

Tickets can be purchased online at pasdwi.org/community/events.cfm, via phone (608)285-2717 (M-F 9am-4:30pm), or at the door, subject to availability.

Adults - $10; Students/Seniors (65+) - $8; Children under 4 free with parent/guardian (lap seat).

Ticket Sale Policy

1. Online Ticket sales end 24 hours prior to the performance. If the show is sold out, it will be posted on our website, Instagram, and Facebook page.

2. Ticket sales are non-refundable except in the case of a canceled performance. Refunds can take the form of a gift certificate, which can go towards a future ticket purchase, or, a donation to our general operating fund.

3. Any questions about tickets or experiencing troubles in ordering? Contact Adam at 608-285-2717 (M-F 9am-4:30pm)