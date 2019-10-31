press release: The temptation to kiss. The urge to steal. The lure to bare it all. And the secrets we weren't meant to hear.

Left of Left Center presents Beta Blockers / Reverse Gossip, featuring new comic scenes by Ned O'Reilly and the Wisconsin premiere of Chicago playwright Barrie Cole's monologues.

Featuring Jacob Lange, Annie Jay, Jason Compton, Laura Kochanowski, Jason Summerlott, Cassie Kohrs, Tommy Russell, Maxine Fleckner Ducey, Niall Noops, Elena Tabachnick, Seth Mulhall, Caroline Whalen, and Molly Kempfer.

Directed by Ned O'Reilly.

$10 suggested contribution at the door.