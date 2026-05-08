media release: Thirty seats. One artist. One historic evening.

The Sun Prairie Historical Society is opening the doors of the Crosse House for something a little different — an intimate, up-close concert with singer-songwriter Beth Bombara. Think house concert warmth, historic house charm, and music that was made to be heard this close.

Beth writes songs with real emotional depth — the kind that feel both personal and universal at once. In a room this small, you'll hear every word, every note, and everything in between.

This isn't just a concert. It's an experience — and with only 30 tickets available, it's one you won't want to miss.

Learn more about Beth here: www.bethbombara.com