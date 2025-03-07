Beth Kille Band with Cathy Couture, Lauren Kelly, Paige Kleber

to

Seminole Tap, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Studio Gusto Showcase  (and Beth’s belated and Lauren Kelly’s early birthday party)

featuring artists who have recorded albums with Beth in the past year

including Paige Kleber (6:30pm)

Lauren Kelly (7:15pm)

And

Beth Kille Band (8:15) with Special Guest Cathy Couture

Info

Music
608-710-8500
to
