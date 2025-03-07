Beth Kille Band with Cathy Couture, Lauren Kelly, Paige Kleber
to
Seminole Tap, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Studio Gusto Showcase (and Beth’s belated and Lauren Kelly’s early birthday party)
featuring artists who have recorded albums with Beth in the past year
including Paige Kleber (6:30pm)
Lauren Kelly (7:15pm)
And
Beth Kille Band (8:15) with Special Guest Cathy Couture
Info
Seminole Tap, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Music