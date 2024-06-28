× Expand Joe Severson Beth Kille Band pauses for a moment on stage. Beth Kille Band

media release: The Cambridge Arts Council's 2024 FREE summer concert series will be in Veterans Park downtown Cambridge! Concerts are FREE and all run from 6:30-8:30pm. The Lions will be grilling up their signature grilled pizza's and new this year will be Ennay Pop up Dry Bar. Patrons are welcome to bring their friends, family, lawn chairs and picnics. Please NO GLASS (per village ordinance). Rain location is the Cambridge Winery and will be posted no later than 2:00 day of concert.