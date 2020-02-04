Beth Kille Band, Clay Rehm Band (CD release)

press release: Join us on Tuesday night, Feb 4, starting at 7 pm for a fun night of original music from Clay Rehm and his “Burned Again and Other Love Songs” CD, and then at 8 PM with the twice honored Madison Area Music Awards (MAMA) Female Vocalist of the Year, Beth Kille and her band! For a mere $7 dollar entry fee, you get a free CD, and you get to party with Clay and Beth on a cold Tuesday night in February at the one and only High Noon Saloon in downtown Madison. Tickets available at High-Noon.com, by phone at 1-866-777-8932, and at The Sylvee during their daily box office hours.