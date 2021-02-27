ONLINE: Beth Kille & Michael Tully

press release: This event is free, but register for a link to the livestream. Donations appreciated.

Beth Kille is a 22-time Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) award winning artist from Madison, WI who has been cranking out Americana Rock tunes since 2000. From the intimacy of house concerts and coffee houses, to rockin’ out with her band at summer festivals, her love for the stage and genuine passion for performance shine through in all settings. Her stage prowess was recognized in 2011 when she received Artist of the Year honors at the Madison Area Music Awards – a rare accomplishment for a solo artist. She has also been honored twice with the MAMA for Female Vocalist of the Year (’06, ’10) and was nominated for Singer-Songwriter of the Year in 2014 by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI).

In addition to being an award-winning performing songwriter, Kille also works as an audio engineer/producer, songwriting instructor, the Executive Producer of the Madison Area Music Association Awards, the host of Madison’s Sing It Sister Showcase, the Music Director for Girls & Ladies Rock Camp Madison and most importantly as a mom. Her mission in life is to inspire all to embrace their creativity.

About Michael Tully:

Born and raised in upstate New York, Michael has peen playing music up and down the East Coast since the age of 18. Performing in many legendary night clubs, Michael has had the opportunity to perform alongside the Marshall Tucker Band, Charlie Daniels, Asleep At The Wheel, and many other greats. Moving to Madison Wisconsin in early 1999, Michael established himself in and around the music scene playing with many of Madison’s finest musicians as well as establishing himself as a key recording artist playing on multiple records.