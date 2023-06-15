media release: Beth Kille is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Madison, WI who has been performing her original Americana-rock music and released 17 albums since her career began in 2000. In addition to performing with the Beth Kille Band, she is also a member of the trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets and the band Kerosene Kites. When not performing, Beth serves as the Music Director / songwriting instructor for Girls & Ladies Rock Camp Madison, the co-founder/producer of Flannel Fest, and the producer/engineer of her home studio - Studio Gusto.

…and she’s a mom.