press release: A native of Davenport, Iowa, tubist Beth Wiese is currently Assistant Professor of Tuba and Euphonium at Appalachian State University. Prior to this appointment, she spent two years as a fellow of the New World Symphony (Miami Beach, Florida). She has been named the winner of several recent competitions, including the International ‘Citta di Porcia Brass Competition (Italy), the Musician’s Club of Women Scholarship Competition (Chicago) and the Union League Civic and Arts Foundation Scholarship Competition (Chicago) as well as being named a semi-finalist in the Aeolus International Wind Competition (Germany), a finalist in the International Tuba and Euphonium Conference Competition, and receiving Second Prize in the Leonard Falcone International Tuba and Euphonium Competition. Ms. Wiese has also participated in several summer festivals including the Tanglewood Music Center, National Repertory Orchestra, National Orchestral Institute, and Aspen Music Festival and has been invited to give recitals in a variety of locations including the Amiata Piano Festival (Italy), Chicago Cultural Center and St. Ambrose University (Davenport, Iowa). Leading a diverse performance career, Ms. Wiese has performed with a wide variety of orchestras and chamber groups including the Aarhus Symphony Orchestra (Denmark), Macao Orchestra, Korean Broadcasting Symphony, American Brass Quintet, American Wind Symphony, Lakes Area Music Festival and Civic Orchestra of Chicago, and has worked with a number of conductors including Michael Tilson Thomas, John Williams, Charles Dutoit, Stéphane Denève, Osmo Vanska, and John Adams. As an educator, she has served as an instructor at Yale University and graduate assistant at Northwestern University, working with a large and diverse student population. Ms. Wiese completed the Doctorate in Music at Northwestern University and has also received degrees from Yale University (MM) and Lawrence University (BM).