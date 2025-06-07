Join us for the 40th Annual Bethel Horizons Bike-A-Thon fundraiser on Saturday, June 7 2025! Registration is free. Participants and volunteers come together to raise money and awareness for the Adventure & Environmental Education Programs at Bethel Horizons. All while building community along the way!

The Bethel Horizons Bike-A-Thon starts at the Mount Horeb Train Depot and participants ride, hike or walk on the Military Ridge State Trail between Mount Horeb and Barneveld and back. You choose the distance that suits you best.

The ride is supported with rest stops along the way and a lunch/snack pack will be provided.

It's free to participate, but your donations keep the Adventure & Environmental Education Programs at Bethel Horizons going and growing! Each person who participates can take pride in knowing that they are helping people have transformative experiences in nature at Bethel Horizons.