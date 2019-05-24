Betsy Draine & Michael Hinden
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Praise for The Death of Achill Island:
“A compelling novel that should please fans of the series and attract a new legion of readers, really anyone who enjoys a charming, classical mystery novel well told with a droll wit, compulsive readability, intelligence, and charm. Nora and Toby’s banter is delightful. I’d love to have this couple as friends!” —Michael Norman, author of Haunted Heartland
Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books