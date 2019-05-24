Betsy Draine & Michael Hinden

press release: Praise for The Death of Achill Island:

“A compelling novel that should please fans of the series and attract a new legion of readers, really anyone who enjoys a charming, classical mystery novel well told with a droll wit, compulsive readability, intelligence, and charm. Nora and Toby’s banter is delightful. I’d love to have this couple as friends!” —Michael Norman, author of Haunted Heartland