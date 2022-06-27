Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer, Wayne Salzmann II, Imer Santiago & Mike Forfia

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Enjoy live jazz standards and originals by local artists Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer and Wayne Salzman II, featuring special guests Imer Santiago (trumpet/Orlando, Florida) and Mike Forfia (bass/NYC). You'll love this unique musical fusion as paths collide between old and new friends. $5 cover

Chris Rottmayer - Keys

Imer Santiago - Trumpet

Betsy Ezell - Vocals

Mike Forfia - Bass

Wayne Salzmann II - Drums

Info

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-237-3039
Google Calendar - Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer, Wayne Salzmann II, Imer Santiago & Mike Forfia - 2022-06-27 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer, Wayne Salzmann II, Imer Santiago & Mike Forfia - 2022-06-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer, Wayne Salzmann II, Imer Santiago & Mike Forfia - 2022-06-27 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer, Wayne Salzmann II, Imer Santiago & Mike Forfia - 2022-06-27 21:00:00 ical