Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer, Wayne Salzmann II, Imer Santiago & Mike Forfia

media release: Enjoy live jazz standards and originals by local artists Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer and Wayne Salzman II, featuring special guests Imer Santiago (trumpet/Orlando, Florida) and Mike Forfia (bass/NYC). You'll love this unique musical fusion as paths collide between old and new friends. $5 cover
Chris Rottmayer - Keys
Imer Santiago - Trumpet
Betsy Ezell - Vocals
Mike Forfia - Bass
Wayne Salzmann II - Drums
