Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer, Wayne Salzmann II, Imer Santiago & Mike Forfia

media release: Enjoy live jazz standards and originals by local artists Betsy Ezell, Chris Rottmayer and Wayne Salzman II, featuring special guests Imer Santiago (trumpet/Orlando, Florida) and Mike Forfia (bass/NYC). You'll love this unique musical fusion as paths collide between old and new friends. $5 cover

Chris Rottmayer - Keys

Imer Santiago - Trumpet

Betsy Ezell - Vocals

Mike Forfia - Bass

Wayne Salzmann II - Drums