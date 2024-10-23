media release: Explore the liminality of growing old and how to live more fully and colorfully with author, avid hiker, and retired Madison social worker Betsy Korbinyr as she shares stories from Time, Beauty, and Grief: A Hike Through Wisconsin’s 50 State Parks. Part trail guide, part memoir, and part conversation on the adventures of aging, Betsy brings fresh perspectives on growing old and the search for integrity. Filled with love for the outdoors—and tips on hiking the state parks—the book is written to inspire others to go take on life-affirming quests. A signing will follow.

Betsy Korbinyr, CAPSW, CT, WI-SSW, has 30+ years of social work experience, with clients ranging from newborns to centenarians. She weaves her professional and personal knowledge of aging, loss, and resilience throughout the book, and invites you to learn more about yourself along with her. A native Wisconsinite, who grew up above a cheese factory and on a century-old farm, she has hiked in multiple states and several countries.