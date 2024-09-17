Better Together: A Recovery & Suicide Prevention Event

media release: NAMI Dane County is hosting Better Together: A Recovery and Suicide Prevention Community Event, in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Wisconsin and Safe Communities MDC.

September is suicide prevention and recovery month, and this upcoming October is substance abuse prevention month, so mental health will be on the mind of many over the next few weeks. The free Better Together event on Sept 17th will highlight community awareness around mental health, as well as provide self-care kits, books for children, and food for attendees.

Safe Communities MDC is a Madison-based organization that looks to save lives, prevent injury, and make communities safer through work in areas such as suicide prevention, drug poisoning prevention, traffic/pedestrian safety, and safety for the elderly. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Wisconsin is the Wisconsin chapter of the larger national organization whose goal is to prevent loss of life through suicide and to educate and raise awareness in the public around risk factors and warning signs of suicide.

Join us for Better Together as we make our way to our giant annual celebration and fundraiser, NAMIWalks!