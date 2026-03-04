media release: The Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) 50+ Fitness Team and NewBridge are teaming up to hold a Better Together Health Fair, for adults who are 50+ and older on Thursday, March 12, 11:30am-2:30pm at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. The event is free and offers a variety of engaging and informative activities like art, music, education and exercise.

The fair is an afternoon that’s as much about connection as it is about wellness. Mindy Vinje, MSCR 50+ Fitness Specialist, and event organizer describes, “Whether you're looking for local resources or just want to enjoy some live music and great company, we’ve got you covered. We’ve packed the afternoon with a mix of energy, art and useful information.”

Better Together Health Fair Schedule 11:30am-2:30pm

Get Moving (20 minutes for each class) with MSCR and NewBridge Instructors:

1:30pm – Chair One Dance Fitness

12:00pm – Chair Yoga

Nature Walk – Basics of Birding

12:30pm – Minds in Motion

1:00pm – Parkour for Seniors

1:30pm – Tai Chi

2:00pm – Simple Strength

Art & Music:

1:00pm – ML Wright Poetry Reading

2:00pm – Sassy Steppers Performance

Live Piano Music

Better Together Art Show

Resources & Education:

Local health & wellness agencies + swag!

Tours of WPCRC Facility

Private health screenings

Project Home – Every Home Safe & Sound

Bicycling & Ride Share information

Refreshments are provided by The Circle of Friends of the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

The event is free, drop in with no RSVP required. NewBridge and MSCR are excited to see everyone and celebrate Madison’s vibrant community together.

View Better Together Health Fair flyer or call 608-204-3000 for more information.