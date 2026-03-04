Better Together Health Fair
to
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) 50+ Fitness Team and NewBridge are teaming up to hold a Better Together Health Fair, for adults who are 50+ and older on Thursday, March 12, 11:30am-2:30pm at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. The event is free and offers a variety of engaging and informative activities like art, music, education and exercise.
The fair is an afternoon that’s as much about connection as it is about wellness. Mindy Vinje, MSCR 50+ Fitness Specialist, and event organizer describes, “Whether you're looking for local resources or just want to enjoy some live music and great company, we’ve got you covered. We’ve packed the afternoon with a mix of energy, art and useful information.”
Better Together Health Fair Schedule 11:30am-2:30pm
Get Moving (20 minutes for each class) with MSCR and NewBridge Instructors:
1:30pm – Chair One Dance Fitness
12:00pm – Chair Yoga
Nature Walk – Basics of Birding
12:30pm – Minds in Motion
1:00pm – Parkour for Seniors
Nature Walk – Basics of Birding
1:30pm – Tai Chi
2:00pm – Simple Strength
Art & Music:
1:00pm – ML Wright Poetry Reading
2:00pm – Sassy Steppers Performance
Live Piano Music
Better Together Art Show
Resources & Education:
Local health & wellness agencies + swag!
Tours of WPCRC Facility
Private health screenings
Project Home – Every Home Safe & Sound
Bicycling & Ride Share information
Refreshments are provided by The Circle of Friends of the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.
The event is free, drop in with no RSVP required. NewBridge and MSCR are excited to see everyone and celebrate Madison’s vibrant community together.
View Better Together Health Fair flyer or call 608-204-3000 for more information.