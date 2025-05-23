Better With Friends
Bailey's Run Vineyard, New Glarus N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
media release: This duo combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists in their own right...Put them together and you've got something really special. These two have a strong synergy in their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes. They perform a wide variety of tunes from the '70s through today including pop, rock, and country.
