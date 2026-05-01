× Expand TC: Jennifer Brindley Portrait Deanna Heise (left) and Tracy Jane Comer of Better With Friends. Deanna Heise (left) and Tracy Jane Comer of Better With Friends.

media release: Step right up… and underground!

Experience the Cave of the Mounds like never before at our adults-only Cave Carnival. Enjoy carnival-inspired fun with a geologic twist, plus live music echoing through the cave’s ancient formations. A whimsical, grown-up twist on classic carnival fun—set against the surreal backdrop of the cave. Live music from Better with Friends!

$44.99.