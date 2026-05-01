Better With Friends
Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
TC: Jennifer Brindley Portrait
Deanna Heise (left) and Tracy Jane Comer of Better With Friends.
Deanna Heise (left) and Tracy Jane Comer of Better With Friends.
media release: Step right up… and underground!
Experience the Cave of the Mounds like never before at our adults-only Cave Carnival. Enjoy carnival-inspired fun with a geologic twist, plus live music echoing through the cave’s ancient formations. A whimsical, grown-up twist on classic carnival fun—set against the surreal backdrop of the cave. Live music from Better with Friends!
$44.99.
- Cave after Dark is a series of events, each of which includes entry to the cave, one complimentary drink, appetizers & souvenir photo.
- Age 21+, ID must be presented upon check-in. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable with at least 24 hours' notice.