Better With Friends

to

Dirty Dog Taphaus, New Glarus 101 6th Ave., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

media release: Better With Friends combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists in their own right. Put them together and you've got something really special! These gals have a strong synergy in their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes. Repertoire includes tasteful harmony-rich covers of everything from rock/pop to country and folk, covering several decades up through today.

Info

Dirty Dog Taphaus, New Glarus 101 6th Ave., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
Music
608-347-8082
to
Google Calendar - Better With Friends - 2025-11-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better With Friends - 2025-11-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better With Friends - 2025-11-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better With Friends - 2025-11-07 18:00:00 ical