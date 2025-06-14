× Expand TC: Jennifer Brindley Portrait Deanna Heise (left) and Tracy Jane Comer of Better With Friends. Deanna Heise (left) and Tracy Jane Comer of Better With Friends.

media release: Music by the lake! Grab a cocktail from the tiki bar and settle in for some tunes from Better With Friends, covering great music of all kinds from past decades through today. Better with Friends is a duo featuring Tracy Jane Comer and Deanna Heise, both standout artists in their own right. Put them together and you've got something really special, with their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes.