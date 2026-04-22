Better With Friends

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Fairway Lounge, Fitchburg 2949 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Outdoors weather permitting; indoors otherwise. Better With Friends combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists in their own right. Put them together and you've got something really special! These gals have a strong synergy in their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes. Repertoire includes tasteful harmony-rich covers of everything from rock/pop to country and folk, covering several decades up through today.

Info

Fairway Lounge, Fitchburg 2949 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Music
608-230-5332
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Google Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-06-10 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-06-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-06-10 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better With Friends - 2026-06-10 17:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-06-25 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-06-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-06-25 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better With Friends - 2026-06-25 17:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-07-09 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-07-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-07-09 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better With Friends - 2026-07-09 17:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-07-30 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-07-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better With Friends - 2026-07-30 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better With Friends - 2026-07-30 17:00:00 ical