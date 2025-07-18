Better With Friends

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The historic mill is one of the few architectural examples of Madison’s rich agricultural and industrial history. Check out the shops inside and enjoy the lovely patio - perfect for sipping cocktails and listening to live music! Better With Friends combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists in their own right. Put them together and you've got something really special! These gals have a strong synergy in their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes. Repertoire includes tasteful harmony-rich arrangements of everything from rock/pop to country and folk, covering several decades up through today. 

Fridays in the summer are Food Truck Fridays; carts arrive at 5 pm, music at 6 pm. 

