media release: The historic mill is one of the few architectural examples of Madison’s rich agricultural and industrial history. Check out the shops inside and enjoy the lovely patio - perfect for sipping cocktails and listening to live music! Better With Friends combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists in their own right. Put them together and you've got something really special! These gals have a strong synergy in their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes. Repertoire includes tasteful harmony-rich arrangements of everything from rock/pop to country and folk, covering several decades up through today.

Fridays in the summer are Food Truck Fridays; carts arrive at 5 pm, music at 6 pm.