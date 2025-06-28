× Expand TC: Jennifer Brindley Portrait Deanna Heise (left) and Tracy Jane Comer of Better With Friends. Deanna Heise (left) and Tracy Jane Comer of Better With Friends.

media release: Better With Friends debuts at this lovely winery. Beautiful setting and lovely rural drive from the Madison area! AND, it's the 10 year anniversary celebration for Hawk's Mill!

Better With Friends combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists in their own right. Put them together and you've got something really special! These gals have a strong synergy in their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes. Repertoire includes tastefully arranged harmony-rich covers of everything from rock/pop to country and folk, covering several decades up through today.