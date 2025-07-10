Better With Friends

Mariner's Inn 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Music on the lawn! (Weather permitting only.) World class food with a beautiful view, plus live music. Better With Friends combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists in their own right. Put them together and you've got something really special! These gals have a strong synergy in their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes. Repertoire includes tasteful harmony-rich covers of everything from rock/pop to country and folk, covering several decades up through today.

608-246-3120
