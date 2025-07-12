Better With Friends

Red & White Winebar, Waunakee 331 E. Main St. Suite 101, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release:  Better With Friends combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists in their own right. Put them together and you've got something really special! These gals have a strong synergy in their natural vocal blend and broad musical tastes. Repertoire includes tasteful harmony-rich covers of everything from rock/pop to country and folk, covering several decades up through today.

Info

Red & White Winebar, Waunakee 331 E. Main St. Suite 101, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Music
608-849-0331
