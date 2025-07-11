Better With Friends
Tanner's Bar and Grill, Middleton 2259 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Acoustic duo Better With Friends will be kicking off the live music season at this seasonal pop-up tiki bar! This two-gal duo combines the talents of vocalist Deanna Heise and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, both standout artists on their own. Put them together and you've got something really special, with their amazing vocal blend and polished arrangements of favorites from many decades and styles.