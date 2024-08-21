Betty Fight, Thegradation

media release: Featuring a lineup inspired by the Golden Girls, Betty Fight brings a high energy setlist of guitar driven hard rock. Formed in winter of 2022, the band has been bringing their pick of familiar favorites from genres across the board to bars and basements near you. ’90s emo/alternative, classic rock, blues, metal, grunge, and even some video game themes make an appearance in their high-energy setlist.

Founded in the fall of 2023 by Svetlin Borisov on bass, Mike Landsman on drums, and Perry Frank on guitar, THEGRADATION swiftly established itself as a force in Wisconsin’s music scene with their original melodic thrash metal sound. The addition of Andres Silva on vocals in the winter of 2024 completed the lineup, enhancing a dynamic presence on stage. Embracing a mission to enrich the musical landscape of the Greater Madison area and beyond, THEGRADATION has already garnered attention with electrifying live performances, showcasing their blend of aggressive riffs and intricate melodies.

Currently focused on crafting a debut album of original material, THEGRADATION aims to make a definitive mark with their forthcoming release. Promising to deliver a compelling mix of intensity and musicality, the album reflects the commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional thrash metal while staying true to their roots in heavy, impactful music.