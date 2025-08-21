Betty Gruber, Jenever Graham, Elizabeth Shaw reception

media release: August 8 - November 1, 2025, on view at River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI) and online.

Reception: Thursday, August 21, 5:30-7:30 pm. Artist talks begin at 6 pm.

10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!

Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating the creative work of local artists Betty Gruber, Jenever Graham, and Elizabeth Shaw!

Enjoy light refreshments, meet the artists, and explore three captivating exhibits filled with color, texture, and meaning. This is a perfect opportunity to connect with fellow art lovers, spark your creativity, and support our vibrant local art scene.

Betty Gruber delights in creating playful, colorful scrap quilts and table runners that reflect her deep love of fabric and storytelling through stitching. Her work is joyful, nostalgic, and full of surprises—perfect for fans of traditional quilting with a modern twist.

Jenever Graham, a Madison-based painter and printmaker, presents a collection of layered abstract works inspired by memory, mindfulness, and her experiences with rewilding her garden. Her expressive use of color, texture, and mark-making invites you to pause, reflect, and get lost in the details.

Elizabeth Shaw debuts Stay Awhile in the Powder Room Gallery—a stunning series of felted wool portraits that explore identity, emotion, and human connection. Her richly textured works blend painterly composition with the warmth and depth of natural fibers.

Workshops by both Jenever Graham and Elizabeth Shaw available – visit RiverArtsInc.org for details!