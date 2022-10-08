media release: Join the Swiss Historical Village & Museum for a very special true crime event, just in time for spooky season!

Meet author Betty Plombon and learn more about her book The Horror of 1888, this Saturday October 8th, 2022 3-6pm. At the Swiss Historical Village’s Log Church; 612 7th Avenue New Glarus, WI, 53574.

This book tells the true crime story of the escape, and eventual capture of Betty’s ancestor John Kuehni. On a peaceful day in 1888, two brothers on a fishing trip made a gruesome discovery that shocked the community and led to an international manhunt… and it all started at the New Glarus train depot! The Horror of 1888 will introduce you to one of the most shocking murders that Wisconsin had ever seen.

Admission is free!

Plus, NOT SO SILENT theater, Jeff Anderson’s musical performance to rare 1937 footage of New Glarus during the Great Depression. And a possible impromptu cemetery tour.

There will be items from New Rose botique and Chalet Cheese will provide cheese samples.

For more information, visit: https://www. swisshistoricalvillage.org/ events

Or call the Swiss Historical Village & Museum: (608) 527-2095