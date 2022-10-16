press release: October 16, 7 pm (doors at 6) Betty Soo, suggested donation $10

Betty Soo's Tuesday night Zoom show Nobody's Happy Hour was easily the best part of the pandemic. She's a fantastic songwriter, an in-demand backing vocalist who has sang with just about everyone in Austin, and an all around awesome person. While she likely won't have the wheel of misfortune with her, I am hoping we can get her to do an "audience request cover you don't know."

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Please bring your vax card (or a picture of it). Masks at discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.