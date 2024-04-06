Between Neighbors

Maple Bluff Village Center 18 Oxford Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Media Release: A Madison, WI based community pop-up event focused on finding a new life for pre-owned men’s & women’s clothing and accessories. 

Open to the public! Shop 100s of pre-loved spring sand summer items to refresh your wordrobe at great prices. A portion of proceeds from the sale will be donated back to the Village of Maple Bluff for providing the space for the event. This is a cash free event, major credit cards accepted. Space to try items on will be provided. 

Info

