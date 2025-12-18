media release: This season, give an unforgettable musical experience with tickets to Between the Acts, a sweeping concert event where Broadway brilliance meets classical elegance.

This extraordinary program explores the classical side of musical theatre’s greatest composers, featuring music by George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, and a featured performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s powerful Requiem. It is a rare opportunity to hear these concert works brought together on one stage.

Performed by an orchestra of 60 professional musicians, a full choir, and soloists, and conducted by CCT Artistic Director Andrew Abrams, Between the Acts fills the Middleton Performing Arts Center with rich sound and dramatic power. It is the kind of experience that makes a perfect holiday gift.