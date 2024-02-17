× Expand courtesy Bev Davis Author Bev Davis sits on a patio. Bev Davis

media release: Bev Davis is not only an author, she is also an anti-bullying behavioral expert who was bullied throughout her childhood. “Books that focus on stories about fictional characters who learn to love themselves, can motivate families to sit down and read books together,” she said.

It’s not often that you find books about building a child’s self-esteem from the perspective of a fictional little elephant named Gray. The small elephant born a bit ‘different’ becomes the hero in the author’s first book in the series of Great Gray books, for his unselfish, life-changing actions.

The author’s Great Gray book series shine a light on the importance of building self-worth, and the meaning of kindness, while honoring cultural differences of people throughout the world.

Davis, who is a mother of two children, holds a Masters of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago.

Bullying Led to Writing Books

When Davis was completing a Clinical Pastoral Education residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, she had a dream which became her first book, Great Gray, a Book about Exceeding NO Expectations.

“In a dream I saw the idea for writing a book series for children of all ages about the power of believing in yourself. In my first book, Great Gray, the elephants in India stopped bullying Gray when he saved their village. He became the local hero despite the fact that one of his ears looked much different than the other elephants,” she said.

.

She is often asked what it is about Gray that speaks to her. “I identify with Great Gray, she said, “His experiences are my own. He is me.”

The Virtue of Kindness

Children learn from adults’ actions so pay attention. Are you treating others with kindness?

Kindness is exhibited in many different ways, not just actions but also words.

“Kindness goes a long way. You may be surprised if you’ve been used to throwing barbs more often than not. Once you give kindness a try as a better way to communicate, you’ll find you’ve set the wheels of kindness in motion. Don’t be surprised when it is returned to you.”