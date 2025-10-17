Bevan Suits reception

× Expand Bevan Suits. A watercolor of a cat.

"Falling Into This Moment! A 40-Year Retrospective," 10/1-11/30 (reception 5-6:30 pm, 10/17).

media release: Bevan Suits of Madison has emptied out his closets, revealing decades of artwork,for his debut as “an artist” since graduating from Minneapolis College of Art & Design in 1985. “I identify as a designer. Visual art has been a nervous impulse and really something I inherited, developing skills and ideas over a long time. The point is to have fun with paper, line and color. Hopefully that will come through,” he said.

The work is categorized in five themes: Cats; Abstract Psychedelia; Great Teachers; Popular Culture and a series of photographs exploring Portland, Oregon, Georgia and Wisconsin. “In this era of AI, we should be promoting drawing skills and physical media more than ever. That’s where the wisdom is. Algorithms have no soul. Hands and eyes are miraculous.”

Much of the work reflects Mr. Suits’ zen and yoga practice which began in high school in Beloit, in 1973. He has studied and practiced with prominent Buddhist teachers across the US, particularly at the Berkeley Zen Center.