media release: New show features 40 years of whimsical psychedelic and zen-oriented paintings and drawings.

U Frame It at 827 E Johnson is opening a 2-month exhibition of work by local artist Bevan Suits. The smaller pieces demonstrate a multi-disciplinary approach developed over a few decades. Several themes and styles are featured, highlighting Mr. Suits’ Zen Buddhist and yoga practice, which has continued since 1974. Other influences include psychedelia and cartoonish portraits of cats, rock stars and zen masters. A strong sense of flowing line and bold use of color are shown in series. Iconic figures from pop culture bring a surprising twist to the storyline. According to Mr. Suits, “I just draw what I like to see. Whatever comes out of my hands, sometimes it works.”

Mr. Suits is a 1985 graduate of Minneapolis College of Art & Design and has maintained a visual art practice in the background of a career as industrial designer.

His work will be featured in October at the Goodman Center.

U Frame It Hours, Monday - Saturday from 10-6.