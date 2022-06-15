media release: Meet the Author!

Don’t you wonder sometimes about what inspires authors to “pick up the pen” so to speak and put their words down on paper? You might be surprised at the number of talented authors that live right here in southern Wisconsin. Check out the series listed below, and sign up to hear one or all of the authors speak.

BEV DAVIS, WINGING IT – A MONARCH LOVE STORY

Winging It is a magical children’s book based on a true story about how a grandmother and granddaughter saved hundreds of Monarch butterflies in Chicago. Winging It has won several national awards. Davis also wrote a series of children’s books on bullying. The first book in the series is Great Gray, Exceeding NO Expectations.

About the Author

Beverly Davis, Meriter Hospital chaplain, well known expert on anti‑bullying and children’s author, says you can make life brighter for everyone around you as well as yourself if you choose to be kind. Originally from Chicago, Davis was bullied throughout childhood and still impacted by the pain.