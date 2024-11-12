Bex Marshall

to

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Bex Marshall’s unique style of guitar playing is a combined technique of slide, blues rock, ragtime and roots pickin’. Her voice is a powerful melting pot of a woman’s heartache and rock-diva soul. Bex is also a writer of distinction and notability; she pushes the boundaries of blues. Her songs have been called “timeless,” “touches of genius,” and now she tours internationally solo or with a three piece band which augments her unique style of virtuoso playing, Bex is literally a musical tornado!

Info

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-285-2951
to
Google Calendar - Bex Marshall - 2024-11-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bex Marshall - 2024-11-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bex Marshall - 2024-11-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bex Marshall - 2024-11-12 19:00:00 ical