media release: Bex Marshall’s unique style of guitar playing is a combined technique of slide, blues rock, ragtime and roots pickin’. Her voice is a powerful melting pot of a woman’s heartache and rock-diva soul. Bex is also a writer of distinction and notability; she pushes the boundaries of blues. Her songs have been called “timeless,” “touches of genius,” and now she tours internationally solo or with a three piece band which augments her unique style of virtuoso playing, Bex is literally a musical tornado!