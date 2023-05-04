media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Bex Mui and Caelynn Harper for a conversation on Bex's new book House of Our Queer: Healing, Reframing, and Reclaiming Your Spiritual Practice.

House of Our Queer: Healing, Reframing, and Reclaiming Your Spiritual Practice follows the author’s own complex spiritual journey, including being raised Catholic with Buddhist influences, and what Mui calls “the pain place” after coming out and leaving the church. Each chapter shares about a different spiritual practice, including energy work, astrology, tarot, sacred sexuality, and honoring ancestors. Mui shares about her own healing, reframing, and then eventual reclaiming of spirituality, while offering a variety of ways for the reader to engage in this work, wherever they are in their journeys.

Bex Mui, M. Ed, (she/her) is a biracial, first generation, queer witch, energy worker, and equity consultant committed to the work of LGBTQ+ affirmation. Bex founded House Of Our Queer, a QTBIPOC-centered spiritual playspace where she shares offerings for the queer and trans community. In her book, House of Our Queer: Healing, Reframing, and Reclaiming Your Spiritual Practice, Bex shares about her spiritual journey and current practices including astrology, tarot, sacred sexuality, and honoring ancestors.

Caelynn Harper writes stories, reads the tarot, hoards books, creates and plays games, and loves to cook delicious food. She loves to create as much as she can. She lives in Madison, Wisconsin, spending time with friends, family, her adorable cat, and writing prose and poetry, especially about her healing journey as a transgender autistic woman.