media release: Are you looking to reduce stress and find a deeper sense of calm? I’m excited to share an opportunity to experience a profound practice right in our community. Join us for the "Beyond Breath" workshop, an introduction to the transformative SKY Breath Meditation. The event is happening at the Verona Public Library.

Register now to secure your spot at the Verona Public Library: http://tiny.cc/bbmadisonsignup

What to expect:

A 90-minute session designed to quickly reduce stress and increase peace of mind.

Learn breathing exercises to boost health and immunity.

Discover the power of SKY Breath Meditation, backed by 70+ studies.

Guidance from a certified Breath & Meditation Trainer.

Why Attend?

Quiet and relax the mind, preparing for deep meditation.

Effortlessly cut through the noise of stressful thoughts.

Connect with positive, like-minded individuals in our area.

Spots are limited to ensure a personalized experience. For any questions, please contact madison.artofliving@gmail.com

Embrace this journey towards a stress-free life together!