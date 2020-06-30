ONLINE: Beyond Earth Day: Protecting Wisconsin's Waters

press release: Start your day feeling inspired! Calling all water protectors and people passionate about protecting our natural world--please join us for a brief online film screening of “When the Earth Moves” followed by a live Q&A with Tia Nelson (daughter of Gaylord Nelson), Climate Change program director at Outrider Foundation and Raj Shukla, executive director, River Alliance of Wisconsin. Learn more about River Alliance’s new plan for clean water in Wisconsin--the Wisconsin Water Agenda--and how you can get involved. Free event. Space is limited!

Zoom RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BkykK0izQa-1RwRvWWcuGg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/267949454551735/