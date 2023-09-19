Beyond Earth: The Quest for LIfe on an Icy Moon

media release: Changemakers speakers are the dreamers, builders, makers, problem solvers and wizards among us. These changemakers share insights about the world around us, help us move forward thoughtfully, strive to solve big problems, bridge the distance between us and lift us up, one story at a time. Formerly called the National Geographic Live series.

NASA Engineer Kobie Boykins | Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Embark on a journey through more than two decades of space exploration as NASA’s lead principal engineer Kobie Boykins takes us on an epic adventure through its greatest triumphs and challenges. As one of the driving creative minds behind the Mars rovers, Boykins has turned to exploring more distant frontiers. In late 2024, he will lead NASA's most ambitious mission to date: a circumnavigation of one of Jupiter's four moons, Europa, searching for signs of life beneath its icy surface. Through high tech animations, images and film shot by the rovers, Boykins shares why he’s so passionate about his work and believes it’s relevant to life on Earth.