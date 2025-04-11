Beyond the Horizon: Polish Culture Symposium
UW Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: The symposium papers investigate how twentieth- and twenty-first-century Polish culture explores this tension between openness and closure, aiming to address the theme of “opening horizons” from multiple theoretical perspectives and across disciplinary lines. The event brings together Polish cultural scholars (at various stages of their careers) who productively engage with existing cultural models and undertake innovative attempts to go beyond established paradigms.