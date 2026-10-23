Beyond North Korea: Rethinking the ROK-US Alliance in a dangerous Indo-Pacific
UW Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Room 121.
CEAS will open its new "Midwest Indo-Pacific (MIP) Defense" seminar series with a lecture on defense and security issues in Northeast Asia by Lieutenant General (Ret.) In-Bum Chun, a highly decorated veteran of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army, who retired from active duty in the ROK in July 2016 after 39 years of service.
This will be the first in a series of four MIP defense seminars funded by the Korea Foundation over the next few months.