media release: Beyond Our Senses explores the intersection between life and perceptions. Each spring, thousands of Bank Swallows return to the Lake Michigan bluffs to build colonies, mate, and raise their young. Guided by extraordinary perceptions like tetrachromatic vision, magnetic senses, and aerial mastery, they navigate predators, rivals, and the relentless demands of survival in a hidden world beyond human perception.

For this special event you will enjoy the documentary to be followed by a talk by the producer/director of the film and a Q&A session.

Bio:

David Busse is a 4x Emmy Award–winning filmmaker and video producer based in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. By day, he works in advertising; by night, he pursues films driven by exploring the natural world and Lake Michigan's ecosystems. His previous work includes the nature documentary SNOWSTORM, and a photo series anchored by the lake’s landscape. Beyond Our Senses: Bank Swallows represents his most ambitious project to date. He is currently submitting the film to festivals and hosting screenings throughout the Great Lakes region to connect with local communities.

Testimonials:

“I thought the film was equal parts beautiful and educational. I 100% would recommend this film and program to other organizations.”

— Meghan Schopp, VP Ecology and Education, Urban Ecology Center

“The film is awesome about the swallows and then your presentation of behind-the-scenes creation of the film added so much more. ”

— Greg Bockheim, Director, Cosley Zoo

“Captivating imagery and compelling story. Very interesting how it all came together. Reviews were overwhelmingly positive. ”

— Tom Finley, Director of Education, Schlitz-Audubon Center