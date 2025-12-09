Beyond Plastics Madison Meet & Greet Potluck

media release: Beyond Plastics Madison invites you to come to our next meeting, a special in person potluck! Our group was established in January 2025, and in this short time we have started many initiatives to address the overuse of single-use plastics in our community. Come to this special event to meet our group, learn about what we have accomplished this year - including working with local restaurants to help them reduce their plastic footprint, and also find out simple things you can do in your own lives to help the cause.

Plastic, especially single-use plastics, have become more and more prevalent in our world. However, evidence indicating the negative environmental and health impacts of plastics is becoming increasingly blatant and concerning. Big oil companies have been pushing plastics in our lives to retain their profits, but this grassroots movement aims to educate and encourage change.

If you are interested in attending, please email beyondplasticsmadison@gmail. com to RSVP.