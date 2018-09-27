Beyond Policy: The Practical Realities of Russia-Ukraine-US Commercial Transactions and Litigation
UW Law Building 975 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: 4:00 pm, (refreshments served beginning at 3:45), 206 Ingraham Hall
Max Chester, litigation partner with Foley & Lardner LLP
In this talk, Chester discusses the complexities of representing US clients abroad and foreign clients in the US, the practicalities of protecting clients’ legitimate interests amid systemic corruption, and how the Federal Corrupt Practices Act is being enforced in the current political environment.
Co-sponsored by the Global Legal Studies Center.
Info
UW Law Building 975 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars