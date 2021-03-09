ONLINE: Beyond the Headlines: Wisconsin's Water Future

media release: Join Wisconsin Humanities for a virtual panel on water justice and public policy issues related to climate change in Wisconsin. The goal is to provide attendees ideas and resources for telling the story of climate change impacts from a human perspective. The event is designed for journalists, community leaders, and policy makers focused on the water justice issues related to climate change, but open to all.

Panelists include:

Dominique Brossard , professor and chair, Department of Life Sciences Communication, UW-Madison

, professor and chair, Department of Life Sciences Communication, UW-Madison Caroline Gottschalk Druschke , associate professor, Department of English, UW-Madison

, associate professor, Department of English, UW-Madison Dylan Jennings , director of public information, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC)

, director of public information, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) Stephen Vavrus , senior scientist in the Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research at the UW-Madison

, senior scientist in the Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research at the UW-Madison Tony Wilkin Gibart , executive director, Midwest Environmental Advocates

, executive director, Midwest Environmental Advocates Wenona Wolf, deputy chief of staff and policy and legislative director for Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Guiding questions include:

What are the public policy implications of climate "weirding" on the lives and livelihoods of Wisconsin residents: from flood to drought, storm intensity to changing temperatures?

What lessons could be learned from examining inequities in how these impacts are being borne by communities across the state?

How do we best convey these data and stories to the public about current and predicted conditions, existing policies and their impacts, and potential mitigation?

For more information about this program please see https://beyondtheheadlineswisconsin.org/across-wisconsin

Thanks to our statewide partners Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, Midwest Environmental Advocates, UW-Madison Center for Journalism Ethics, UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, UW-Madison Department of Life Sciences Communication,Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Emergency Management, ﻿Wisconsin Environmental Health Tracking Program, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Wisconsin's Green Fire, Wisconsin Historical Society, Wisconsin Newspaper Association, Wisconsin Public Radio.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's project Democracy and the Informed Citizen in partnership with the Pulitzer Prizes.