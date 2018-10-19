press release: ​Music and Lyrics by various writers

​November 9-10 at 7:30 p.m., The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. Both performances "Pay What You Can;" no tickets required but reservations are recommended.

Directed by Wendy Jones-Hill; Music Direction by Lisa Mueller

"I'll shout and start a riot...be anything but quiet!"

Girl power, musical theater style! Ingenue (ahn-jeh-noo) characters, who appear in most musicals, are defined by various sources as "naive," "unwordly," "unsophisticated," "innocent," "young and with little experience," and more. One thing is for sure: They don't represent the women of 2018. In this extraordinary revue, we’ll portray female characters struggling with and embracing the issues that affect today's women. Rare gems, brand new works, and a couple of well-known tunes will explore friendships, sexuality, aging, heartbreak, gender-identity, self-acceptance, motherhood, and more. The icing on the cake? Most are written by female composers and lyricists! Join MTM as we look to pieces that empower and unite female characters as we journey Beyond The Ingenue.

In addition to public performances, this piece will travel to libraries, community centers, retirement homes, and schools to illustrate the power of women onstage for the broadest possible audience. Free partial performances with talkbacks:

October 12, 7 pm: Black Earth Public Library

October 16, 6:30 pm: Oakwood Village Auditorium

October 19, 7 p.m: Capitol Lakes

October 21, 2 pm: Stoughton Library

October 23, 6:30 pm: Middleton Library

